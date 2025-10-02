Landlord Sends Handyman Whenever His Tenants Have Issues At Home, But They Complained He Wasn’t Around Enough

Being a landlord comes with responsibilities.

AITA for refusing to see my tenants? I know the internet hates landlords, but I need to know if I’m genuinely in the wrong here. I rent out my property to a family who moved in a few months ago. I live 2.5 to 3 hours from the house depending on traffic. I do not have a car, so I have to either hire one or use public transport whenever I need to go to the property. Both of these are costly and time consuming.

I rent directly to tenants without an estate agent. My current tenants moved in in May. They’ve been fine so far, except for their weird expectations of me. They reported that the washing machine broke. So I sent over a local handyman to go assess and tell me what needed doing. He went and gave feedback. Then, I paid him to do the work, and he fixed it.

Then, they said the tap was dripping. Repeat. Then, they had an issue with the garage door. Repeat. Then, no hot water (they’d accidentally turned off the boiler). I talked them through it via WhatsApp.

I went for their quarterly inspection. They made a queer comment about how it was nice to finally see me and they were starting to think I’d sold the house to the handyman. I asked what they meant. They said they hated how detached I was and that I delegated too much to the handyman.

They think I should come and check in myself instead of sending the handyman. They find it impersonal and uncaring. Here’s the thing. We’re not friends or in any type of personal relationship. I fulfill my duty to them by fixing issues in a timely manner. I do not owe them any kind of personal relationship, and I told them that.

They said the reason they opted for a private landlord was to have that relationship and I should have told them I was “just in it for the money” (lol) before they took the house. I’m in genuine disbelief as I’ve never had this problem before. At this point, I won’t course correct because I’m not a handyman, so why would I waste my time and money going to an issue I can’t fix to fulfill their warped worldview?

I only own 1 property, so I don’t know what’s the norm. But I’m currently renting. I don’t expect that of my landlord nor have I ever met anyone who does. AITA?

A landlord’s responsibility is to resolve issues, not to provide friendship.

