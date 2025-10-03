Man Addicted To Iced Tea Refuses To Change Ways, But His Girlfriend Is Sick Of Making Sure He’s Always Stocked

Have you ever known anyone to have a caffeine addiction?

In today’s story, this Redditor’s boyfriend is addicted to a particular brand of iced tea, and she’s responsible for making sure he has it on hand at all times.

When he doesn’t get his iced tea, he’s not the happiest person to be around.

See the story below for all the details.

AITA: My boyfriend and his iced tea addiction My (25f) boyfriend (28m)has an iced tea addiction. He only drinks one specific brand and flavor, and this one only.

But here’s the catch: mood swings.

Whenever he doesn’t get it he’s grumpy. I never had a problem with that; everyone has their little addictions and if his was only a specific type of iced tea, so be it. The problem is that iced tea is only available mainly in one supermarket chain, sometimes not available locally at all (we don’t have a car). Luckily for him, I work at a supermarket that usually has enough of it, so I always bring some with me after work (mind me, I sometimes carry 6 – 8 bottles a 1,5 liters, and I have to walk and drive by train and bike from work to home).

However, this girlfriend is concerned about his health.

While he is overweight, I never cared about it much, only thing I worry is his health (heart problems). He promised trying to loose some weight and switch to water slowly, but whenever he doesn’t drink his iced tea, he gets headaches and migraines (he gets those quite often), and he says it’s not easy to switch to water only since he is addicted to the sugar. I believe him, no doubt, but I know there has to be some way to change that.

So, they came up with an alternative.

We tried switching to Holy — since that’s the only sugar-free ice tea he drinks, but he always comes back to his iced tea. HERE IS MY PROBLEM: He always gets mad at me when I suggest drinking water (or Holy) when his iced tea is not available or we don’t have it at home at the moment.

However, the boyfriend doesn’t like this option and doesn’t want to go to the store alone either.

Another thing bothering me is that he doesn’t like to go to the supermarket by himself alone. He’s always grumpy and complaining when I tell him I don’t want to go out after work anymore (I am on my feet 8 hours a day at work while he has a home office job) and I usually bring all the groceries with me after work. So when something is missing — like his iced tea — he always asks me to come with him, but I hate walking to go grocery shopping (I usually go by bike, but he doesn’t have/want one). We go grocery shopping together casually at least 3 times a week, but I don’t see myself going every damn day.

But they don’t understand why she needs to go just so he can get his iced tea.

And I really refuse to see myself just joining him because he doesn’t wanna go alone, especially when it is only to get his iced tea. Am I a jerk for calling him out that there are other drinking options at home (water, Holy)? Am I a jerk for not wanting to go grocery shopping after I got home from work when it’s only to get him his iced tea?

What does Reddit think about this dynamic? Is this a full-blown addiction? Let’s read the comments below to get some more insight.

Redditors figured out the problem wasn’t sugar — but, rather, caffeine.

One reader questioned if the OP really wanted to date someone like this.

Another person said he needs to be getting the iced tea, no questions asked.

And finally, a reader said “NTA” — but that the OP was acting as an enabler.

This woman needs to put her foot down on the iced tea situation.

