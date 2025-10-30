October 30, 2025 at 6:55 am

Man Calls The New “Table Surfing Challenge” Absolute Insanity Due To How Dangerous It Can Be

by Michael Levanduski

Man talking about table surfing

TikTok, Shutterstock

It seems like you can’t go more than a few days online without stumbling across some type of crazy new challenge.

Many of them are just silly or fun, but occasionally, you come across one that is downright stupid, which is what this TikToker discovered.

He wanted to make a video calling it out, so hopefully people would stop it. His video begins with him saying, “Did you all see this new TikTok challenge where people are literally hooking tables to the back of their vehicles and dragging people?”

I haven’t seen it yet, but that is terrifying.

Man talking

TikTok/sir_lobo_bellaco

He continues, “If you all don’t find that concerning, something’s not right with you.”

I certainly can’t disagree with that.

Confused man

TikTok/sir_lobo_bellaco

Then he says, “Furthermore, why haven’t you decided to use a kayak? I mean, use some common sense. I mean, an enclosed vehicle. God, we used to do this with skateboards and rollerblades.”

Now that sounds like fun.

Frustrated man

TikTok/sir_lobo_bellaco

He wraps up the video by saying, “You all are wild for this behavior, it’s absolutely feral.”

He certainly isn’t wrong, this can be dangerous or even deadly.

Sadly, I doubt people will stop as long as they think it will get them views.

Check out his full video below to see what you think.

@sir_lobo_bellaco

thoughts on table surfing challenge

♬ original sound – 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈ʂıཞ-Ɩơცơ-ცɛƖƖąƈơ🍃😈

The people in the comments definitely agree with him.

This person says that someone recently passed away doing it where he is from.

Comment 1 123 Man Calls The New Table Surfing Challenge Absolute Insanity Due To How Dangerous It Can Be

They must be going pretty fast.

Comment 2 123 Man Calls The New Table Surfing Challenge Absolute Insanity Due To How Dangerous It Can Be

I guess it is a form of natural selection.

Comment 3 122 Man Calls The New Table Surfing Challenge Absolute Insanity Due To How Dangerous It Can Be

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter