Man Calls The New “Table Surfing Challenge” Absolute Insanity Due To How Dangerous It Can Be

It seems like you can’t go more than a few days online without stumbling across some type of crazy new challenge.

Many of them are just silly or fun, but occasionally, you come across one that is downright stupid, which is what this TikToker discovered.

He wanted to make a video calling it out, so hopefully people would stop it. His video begins with him saying, “Did you all see this new TikTok challenge where people are literally hooking tables to the back of their vehicles and dragging people?”

I haven’t seen it yet, but that is terrifying.

He continues, “If you all don’t find that concerning, something’s not right with you.”

I certainly can’t disagree with that.

Then he says, “Furthermore, why haven’t you decided to use a kayak? I mean, use some common sense. I mean, an enclosed vehicle. God, we used to do this with skateboards and rollerblades.”

Now that sounds like fun.

He wraps up the video by saying, “You all are wild for this behavior, it’s absolutely feral.”

He certainly isn’t wrong, this can be dangerous or even deadly.

Sadly, I doubt people will stop as long as they think it will get them views.

Check out his full video below to see what you think.

The people in the comments definitely agree with him.

This person says that someone recently passed away doing it where he is from.

They must be going pretty fast.

I guess it is a form of natural selection.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.

