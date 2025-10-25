Man Let A Mother And Child Get Settled Into The Train Seats Near Him, But Instead Of Politely Asking Him To Move, She Made A Rude Remark

Traveling can test patience and manners in unexpected ways.

This man was on an early morning train to the airport, carrying his suitcase with him.

He decided to keep his bag by his legs to avoid leaving it unattended.

When a woman and her child got in, they let him settle into the seats near him.

But the woman dropped a rude remark instead of making a polite request.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for moving seats on a train? This morning, I got on the train to travel to the airport. I hopped on just before 5 am, and for most of the journey, I had absolutely no issues whatsoever. I was on my phone, minding my own business. However, the train did not have dedicated suitcase spaces. And because I was passing Central London and really did not want to leave my case unattended, I put my suitcase between my legs.

This man had an empty seat beside him.

Where I was sitting, I had a seat next to me and 2 facing opposite me. If anyone wanted to get onto the train, you couldn’t sit directly opposite me. But you could sit next to me and opposite that seat. When I got to the stop before the airport, however, a young woman and her child got on the train. There were loads of empty seats on the carriage, but she decided to sit near me.

He let the mom and the child get settled into their seats.

I don’t have a problem with that at all. I smiled and let them sort themselves out. However, she then told her daughter to move to the seat you couldn’t get to and for me to lift my case. I did initially, but then realised that it was too awkward. So, I grabbed my case and said that I was moving seats to make it easier for us all in a polite tone.

The woman muttered a sarcastic remark about him.

I had also been up since half 3 and couldn’t be bothered with an argument or using my brain. I probably sounded knackered, but there was no malintent my end. The mum turned around and muttered under her breath: “Or you could just move your case and not be selfish hogging a seat rather than move?”

So, he’s wondering if he was wrong in this situation.

She said this in a snarky tone, loaded with attitude. I moved, but was taken back a bit. Was I the jerk in this situation?

Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

I applaud your restraint, says this one.

This remark makes sense.

Finally, short and simple.

There’s no harm in being polite when making a request.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.