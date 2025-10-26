Social media can stir up emotions in unexpected ways.

Imagine grieving your father’s death, but when you log into his Facebook account, you see a new post from a family member.

Would you respond from the late dad’s account, or would that be inappropriate?

This man was asked by his mother to convert his late father’s Facebook page into a memorial account.

While logged in, he saw a post from his relatives visiting town, so he made a comment.

Now, his family is divided on whether or not that was the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for posting a message from my late father’s Facebook Page? My mum asked if I could convert my late father’s FB page to a memorial account. I logged in. The first thing I was presented with was a post from a family member. They live interstate and had arrived in our hometown to visit my late father’s brother.

This man replied to his relatives’ post using his late father’s account.

Cousin and Aunt posted: “Travelled here with the aim to have all the siblings together again.” I posted (under my late father’s FB account) “Thanks for the invite… Woooo.” Well, the fallout was immediate. People were offended whilst others were in stitches. “Take it down rah rah.”

He thinks it was funny, as he was not really close to these relatives.

I’m not particularly close to the family interstate. They come to our town and never reach out to catch up or say hi. So, AITA?

It doesn’t seem like something to get mad about. It was harmless.

Funny jokes to some can be offensive to others.

