Man Shaves His Head Due To Hair Loss And Calls Himself “Bald,” But His Bald Friend Doesn’t Agree With Him

Friendships can sometimes involve unexpected rivalries.

This man is dealing with hair loss, so he shaves his head and calls himself “bald.”

Now, one of his friends is completely bald and believes there should only be one “bald man” in the group.

The friend insisted that it was him because he is the “real bald.”

So, what began as a personal choice has turned into an ongoing disagreement.

Who do you think is right? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for saying that I’m bald when I’m just balding, even though my bald friend gets annoyed about it? I’m a 32M and I’ve been shaving my head lately because I’ve been losing hair. I usually just say “I’m bald” since that’s easier than explaining that I’m thinning or balding. Here’s the issue. I have a friend (35M) who is completely bald. And he keeps going on about something he calls the “OBMP” (One Bald Man Policy).

This man doesn’t qualify as a “bald man,” according to his friend.

I don’t fully understand it, but basically, he says only one guy in a friend group can be “the bald one.” According to him, I don’t qualify because I’m not fully bald. He also says that people in our group supposedly like me more, so I’d “steal his role.” He gets irritated when I describe myself as bald and insists I shouldn’t use the word. He even gets mad that I shave my head, saying it “doesn’t count” since I still technically have hair.

But for him, he’s also bald since he had shaven all his hair down to the skin.

From my perspective, if I shave my head down to the skin and look bald, then I am bald in practice. But he feels like I’m minimizing his “experience” by calling myself that. So AITA for calling myself bald when technically I’m just balding?

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Identity is not a competition.

