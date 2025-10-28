Man Tidies His Room By Putting His Partner’s Clothes In The Laundry Basket, But She Gets Furious When They End Up Wet When She Needs Them

Imagine seeing your partner’s dirty clothes on the floor. Would you leave them their or but them in the laundry basket?

In this story, a man noticed his partner’s worn leggings and sweater left in a ball on the bedroom floor.

Wanting a tidy space, he dropped them in the laundry basket, thinking he was helping. The problem is that he didn’t tell her what he had done.

Read on for the full story.

AITA – The rights and wrongs of putting your partners clothes in the laundry basket Because I snore I don’t sleep in the same room as my partner (which I understand). The other day I noticed my partner had left a pair of leggings and a sports sweater on the floor of my bedroom. The clothes were in a ball on the floor and had been there for a couple of days.

The clothes had been worn, and desiring to have a tidy room, I put the clothes in the laundry basket.

But he didn’t tell her where the clothes were.

Later that day my partner put a wash on – she didn’t notice that her leggings and sweater were within the wash load. When she went to look for these clothes in my room, in order to go to a gym class, she then discovered she had just washed them. They were wet and unwearable at the time she needed them.

She was NOT happy.

She was absolutely furious at me for putting her clothes in the laundry basket. Yes, it’s true I wouldn’t normally put her clothes in the laundry, but am I really a jerk Her perspective is that I should have just put her clothes back in her room. p.s. The clothes are fine post washing and are now nice and clean and ready for her next class.

Most people on Reddit agreed he isn’t a jerk —putting dirty clothes in the laundry basket is reasonable, and her anger was misplaced even if the timing was inconvenient.

This person says OP didn’t deserve that.

This person says uh, gross? Find a better system, girl.

And this person says it’s just not the hill to die on.

If you leave clothes in a pile on the floor, don’t be shocked when they end up in the spin cycle.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.