Man Watched Shoplifters Take Bags Of Seafood And Walk Out Of The Store Without Paying, So He Was Ecstatic When He Finally Saw Justice

Thieves and shoplifters can damage employees’ livelihoods.

What would you do if you saw someone at your store shoplifting? Would you ignore the situation, try to stop the shoplifter, or call the police?

This man works as a seafood manager at a busy downtown grocery store that faces constant shoplifting.

He watches how people would just take bags of his seafood without paying for them.

He constantly suggests to management that they call the cops and start arresting these people.

And one day, it finally happened!

Read the full story below for all the details.

They FINALLY had a shoplifter arrested!!!! I’m the seafood manager at a grocery store in the downtown area of our city. There are lots of shoplifting happening. I had a guy last Friday going through my bags of Dungeness crab, which is $35 to $40 a bag. When I went out there a few minutes later, half the display was gone.

This man approached a manager and informed him about the guy who took bags of his crabs.

I went up front and he was coming out of an aisle with a cart full of full store bags. He was acting as if he had already checked out. The one manager I ran and got didn’t seem to care. I got the store manager. He ran out to the parking lot but the guy was gone.

The shoplifting was significantly affecting his numbers.

Video later showed that he took nine bags of crab. He went down an aisle and put them all into store plastic bags, which he had brought in with him in his pocket. He then went and got in line at customer service. It turns out he just asked for a printout of yesterday’s winning lottery numbers, and out the door he went. I have inventory once a month, and they just cut my shrink budget by 2%. They’re killing me, these insolent thieves.

His coworker texted him that their store manager finally called the police to capture the thief.

Anyway, yesterday, right after I left for the day, my coworker texted me. He said that our store manager followed someone who did the same exact thing out to the parking lot. He called the police simultaneously. Not sure exactly how it went down, but the cops got him, got all my seafood back, and they found drugs in his car. The dude had warrants. I don’t know if it was the same guy from Friday or a different guy.

It was his suggestion in the past to call the police and start arresting thieves in their store.

Our store has a reputation as never calling the police, so it’s easy pickings for them. One of my coworkers said she has seen people going around in her neighborhood. They were selling steaks and bags of probably my expensive shrimp and crab. I keep asking management, can’t we please just for a month or two crack down and start having people arrested so that our reputation changes and maybe it will deter all the theft?

He’s happy that actions are finally being taken!

I know the medicine aisle is most stolen, but my two departments, meat and seafood, are number two. When I have bad inventory, they don’t want to hear it’s the shoplifting. They just lecture me on proper ordering, rotation, etc. It’s the damn shoplifting, at least half of it! It’s a start! I’m so happy they finally called the police on someone! It’s about time!

It certainly sounds like it’s about time they called the police about the shoplifting! I’m glad they caught the guy.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user has a serious question.

Lol. This person shares a funny comment.

A store owner speaks up.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Taking action against wrongdoing protects employees’ hard work.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.