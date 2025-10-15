Manager Calls Police After Spotting Woman Repeatedly Putting Thousands Into A Bitcoin Machine, But The Customer Refuses To Believe She’s Being Scammed

Trying to stop someone from making a huge mistake doesn’t always go over the way you hope.

So, what would you do if you saw a customer shoving thousands of dollars into a Bitcoin machine and suspected she was being scammed?

Would you just mind your own business and stay out of it? Or would you do everything you can to help her?

In the following story, one store manager finds himself in this exact scenario, and nothing seems to work.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH For Calling the police because a woman kept putting thousands in the bitcoin machine? I (58 f) saw a woman putting $6,000 in our Bitcoin machine. My staff (I’m the manager) told me that she had put $6,000 in two weeks ago as well. So, I called the local police to talk to her (hopefully) before she completed the transaction. My staff had already tried. The police showed up and told her she was being scammed. I told her the Bitcoin machine is for you to make your own personal investments in, not to send money.

Unfortunately, the customer won’t listen to anyone on the subject.

She insisted that she met the man and his family, and had dinner with him once out of state. She left complaining she just wanted to do what she wants with her money. Today, she was in again, shoving money into the Bitcoin machine. I said nothing as I’ve already tried and failed. She came to me and asked my name. I told her. She said my “friend” is coming in to visit and she DEMANDS I apologize. I won’t apologize for trying to help. I won’t ever believe she’s not being scammed. AITA?

Wow! Such a sad, yet weird situation.

He did all he could. Unfortunately, it’s the lady’s money, and as long as she’s not doing anything illegal, she can do what she wants.

