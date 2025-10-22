Manager Refused To Break Franchise Rules For A Pushy Visitor, So She Tried To Lie Her Way Out And Got Embarrassed Instead

Some entitled customers think asking for a manager means always getting their way, but true management couldn’t be further from the truth.

So when a frustrated customer tried to push her way past company rules, one manager decided to stand firm — and deliver his best sarcastic farewell yet.

Read on for the full story.

“Are you the manager?” Have been spending the week covering another manager who was out on vacation. Not normally what I do with my time, but whatever. Last Friday a lady comes in — I’ll call her Chamber Lady (CL).

Immediately, the employee notices this woman is breaking the rules.

Me (noticing she’s carrying an armful of some kind of folded paper): “Hey there, how’s it going?” CL: “Not too bad, just here to put out some toppers about our new event!” I’ll pause here to mention that this is a franchised business. I’m given lots of leeway in some areas, absolutely zero in others. What she wants to do, I have zero leeway in.

So he tries to let her know, and, of course, the customer is quick to make excuses.

Me: “Yeah, unfortunately we aren’t allowed to have unapproved material displayed on the tables.” CL: “But it’s for the {insert event that’s going on next month}.” Me: “Yep, only problem is we aren’t allowed to have that on the tables per our—”

The customer tries to escalate things by saying she already received approval from the manager.

CL (interrupting): “Are you the manager?” Me: “Me? No, I’m not the General Manager.” CL: “Well, your manager told us that it would be fine.”

But the employee continues to stand his ground.

Me: “Ah. While I’m not the General Manager, I’m the District Manager. As I said, per our franchise agreement I can’t allow that. What I can do is post it on our bulletin board for people to view.” CL (clearly upset): “Well. I’ll just go back and tell the chamber that you’re unwilling to participate!” Me: “No, I’m not unwilling. I’m unable. There’s a distinct difference. I’m also trying to reach a compromise instead of flat-out telling you no. Would you like us to display one on the bulletin board?”

The customer finally retreats.

CL: “Fine. I’m just a runner anyway. I’ll talk with {Chamber Director}.” Me: “Super. I hope you have a day as pleasant as you are.”

And the truth comes out.

The kicker? I then called the GM at this location, and she had never been asked if it was OK. She knew full well it wasn’t and would have never said it would be alright.

To no one’s surprise, this approval the customer was going on about didn’t exist at all.

What did Reddit make of this dramatic exchange?

This little dig was likely to have gone right over this self-involved customer’s head.

Customers need to realize that many retail workers are on to their little tricks.

This commenter points out a gaping hole in this customer’s logic.

This retail employee is definitely taking notes.

This manager’s quick thinking saved the store from getting themselves in a heap of trouble.

This pushy customer ended up looking pretty foolish.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.