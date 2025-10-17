Maytag Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Customer Service He Got After His Washing Machine Broke

Do warranties mean anything anymore?

After watching this viral TikTok video, you might think the answer to that question is NO.

It comes to us from a man named Casey and he talked to viewers about why he wasn’t happy after his Maytag washing machine broke down on him.

Casey showed viewers a sticker for a 10-year warranty on the washing machine and said, “Well, America, this is more proof of companies here that don’t really care about you. All they care about is making a profit.”

He continued, “See this Maytag washer here? We bought it back in 2017. So we’ve had it around 7-8 years. And it’s got a 10-year limited parts warranty on it, on the drive motor and the wash basket.”

The TikTokker added that he thought the machine would likely last a long time because it was made in the U.S.A.

Casey continued, “Made in America. Well, guess what? Seven years later, eight years later, whatever. What’s one year, right? Had to call a technician to come out. He ran the codes.”

The worker told Casey that the parts he’d need to fix the machine aren’t made anymore and haven’t been for a few years.

Casey said, “So, it looks like I’m outta luck. Maytag, sorry. You’re not getting any more of my money. I’m gonna get myself a Speed Queen.”

Check out the video.

Casey posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he bought a new Speed Queen set.

He said, “America, hold your standards high. Let these companies know what you expect.”

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

He’s calling “planned obsolescence” on this one.

