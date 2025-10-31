Mechanics At A Service Garage Answer The Question, “What Is A Car You Wouldn’t Recommend To Your Worst Enemy?”

If you are in the market for a car, you want to make sure you get one that you love and will be reliable for years to come.

So, to help with that pursuit, this mechanic made a video where he asked other mechanics which cars they wouldn’t recommend to their worst enemies.

The video takes place in a garage, and he begins by saying, “Hey Garrat, what’s a car you wouldn’t recommend to your worst enemy?”

Garrat then takes a moment to think before saying, “I got a tie on this one. It would probably be a Chevy Cruze or an Equinox, hands down.”

Interesting choices. The TikToker then moves on to the next person, saying, “Hey Patrick, what’s a car you wouldn’t recommend to your worst enemy?”

To which Patrick replies, “Probably a Ford Pinto, back in the 1970s, they had bad structural work on the rear end of them, so they would get rear ended and literally catch fire on the road.”

I’m not sure there is a big market for the old Pinto, but still, good answer.

TikTok/eichbrothersNext, the TikToker says, “AJ, what’s a car you wouldn’t recommend to your worst enemy?”

AJ says, “Anything Kia or Hyundai, without the extended warranty. Unless you want to buy a transmission or an engine. Or both, for both of them”

Wow, those are horrible cars for sure.

TikTok/eichbrothersFor the last mechanic, the TikToker says, “Scott, what’s a car that you wouldn’t recommend to your worst enemy?”

Scott says, “Mine is probably a Chevy Equinox. We have them in here almost every day with engines going bad, leaking, yeah, I would have to go with a Chevy Equinox.

Well, that is really good information for anyone in the market for a vehicle.

Asking mechanics for this information is a really good idea.

Check out the full video below to see all the answers and figure out if you agree with them.

Not surprisingly, there are plenty of commenters who have their opinions as well.

This person says people should just buy a Toyota, Honda, Mazda, or Subaru.

Here is a commenter who thinks Jeep should be on this list.

This person wonders why Kia and Hyundai have such a bad reputation.

Always ask mechanics for their opinion on cars.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.