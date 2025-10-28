Modern Cars Have Some Incredible Features, But Also Some That Are Annoying. This Mechanic Talks About The Most Useless Feature On Cars Today

When buying a new car, it is hard not to be impressed with the number of amazing features built in.

Some features, however, are actually annoying and can cause some problems. This TikToker is a mechanic who wanted to point out the feature that he hates the most.

The video begins with the bold caption across the top, which says, “Most Useless Car Feature!” He then says, “The most useless modern car feature that I wish that my car would not have, that I wish nobody’s car would have, is the auto start/stop system.”

Oh, I 100% agree with this. I hate that feature.

He goes on to say, “It drives me crazy. It is like 10 more additional parts in your car that tend to go out. They are all crazy expensive.”

Why does anyone think that this is a good idea?

Next, he says, “The idea is to save the environment and be able to put less wear and tear on the engine, but really all you’re doing is you are starting your car 20 more times a day, so it wears things out a little bit faster.”

I always wondered if this feature would wear out the starter or other parts.

The video ends with him saying, “That is the most useless thing. Cars didn’t need it before, they still don’t need it. I’m not a fan.”

I don’t know of anyone who really likes this feature.

I try to remember to turn it off every time I get in the car.

Watch the video for yourself to get the mechanic’s full explanation.

