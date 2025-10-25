Mom Sings Her Son’s Favorite Song, Which Makes Him Break Down An Cry In The Most Touching Parenting Video Yet

Singing to a child can be a great way to bond with them, have fun, and sometimes console them when they are upset.

This TikTok mom discovered that one song that her son loves seems to have the opposite effect, so she recorded it and shared it with the world.

The video starts out with mom holding her young son, and she says, “Tell me what you want?”

To which the little boy says, “Sunshine.”

Mom asks who he wants to sing it, and he says, “You sing.”

Too cute! Kids often have favorite songs.

The little boy still looks sad, so Mom says, “Are you sure? You already look like you’re about to cry. Buddy, I don’t want to sing it if you’re going to cry. Are you going to cry?”

Her son says, “No.”

The little one does look sad, so she confirms yet again. “Are you going to cry, because I don’t like it when you cry.”

He asks, “Why?”

And she says, “Because I want to make you happy because I’m you’re mama.”

These little interactions between mom and child are precious.

Finally, she is ready to sing, “♪♪You are my sunshine.♪♪”

He immediately starts bawling. She says, “See, this is why I don’t want to sing it because you cry. Why do you ask me to sing it if it makes you cry?”

And he says, “I don’t know.”

This is just too cute!

After she calms him down, she says the words of the song, “Did you know that you are my sunshine? And you make me happy, when skies are grey?”

He just says, “mmhmm.”

Kids are funny sometimes.

This is a memory mom will undoubtedly cherish for the rest of her life.

Check out the video for yourself to see just how cute it really is.

The people in the comments seem to love this video too. Take a look:

He knew he was going to cry.

He really did!

Music can certainly have this effect on you.

She’ll love watching this video for years to come.

