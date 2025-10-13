Mother Needs Photos Developed For Her Son’s Project, But The Photo Development Employee She Calls Informs Her That It’s Illegal To Develop Film In Their State

How long do you think film takes to develop?

If you remember 1-hour photo, that’s apparently not a thing anymore when it comes to film, at least it’s not in some states.

In this story, one Redditor breaks the news to one frustrated mom that she won’t be able to get her son’s pictures developed right away.

See the story below to find out what went down.

How Dare You Follow the Law I’m a shift supervisor for a retail drug store chain. One [of] the services we provide is photo [development]. Like a lot of places, our main type of photo is digital.

But, film takes longer…

We do offer film development however it is a send out service and could take 2 to 3 weeks. Usually, when people call asking if we provide film service, I tell them of the wait time. If they sound upset or ask where has faster service, I let them know that it is illegal to process film in our state. That way, the customer doesn’t waste their time calling other retailers.

This is due to the environment, so you’d think that’d make people happy.

It’s illegal due to EPA violations and corrosion to pipes. Usually, a customer is still upset, but thanks me for saving them a lot of time. Depending on how the conversation goes, I do inform customers that if a hobbyist has a closet darkroom, one could technically get away with it. However, I do not know where to find them.

Then, one day, along comes Karen.

So, one day, I’m in the photo department when I receive this Karen phone call: Me: Photo department! OP speaking. How can I help you? Karen: do you do disposable cameras? Me: Yes! However it is a send out order and it takes 2 to 3 weeks.

This is where things get intense…

Karen: 2 TO 3 WEEKS!!!! My son needs these pictures next week. Know anywhere that has one-hour photo? Me: It is illegal to process film in this state, so all places will be send-outs and have a significant wait time. Karen: ILLEGAL TO PRINT PHOTOS!?!?! My son needs these photos for his project next week or he will fail. Can’t you just print his photos?

So, they patiently break it down.

Me: In order to print film, first the film needs to be processed in a bunch of chemicals. Then, the film is run thru a light machine. We no longer have any of that stuff. The chemicals harm the environment and cause pipe damage, which is why film processing is illegal in this state. Karen: If it’s illegal where do you send them. Me: To a state where it’s still legal. Karen: Which state? Me: (mentions state) The state I live in is on one coast of the USA; the state where we send them is on the other coast.

Oh, but Karen did not like that one bit.

Karen: (STATE)!!!! No wonder it takes so long. Don’t you have anywhere closer? Me: The company that we have a contract with is in that state. Karen: My son needs these photos next week. Can’t you just do them. By now I’m juggling whether I should tell her about closet darkrooms, but I decide not to. This goes for several rounds of “it’s illegal and we don’t have the equipment.”

Finally, they just went with the truth.

Me: I don’t know what to tell you. Karen: Thanks a lot for failing my son. (Hangs up) Hate the law not the messenger.

Could the employee have done something more to satisfy this customer?

Read what everyone on Reddit is saying in the comments below.

People wondered what state the OP was referring to.

Another person marveled at how times had changed.

Then, there was the Redditor who defended the OP.

And one person was stunned that this state had banned development.

This mother and son should’ve shot on digital.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.