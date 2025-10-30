Mother Wants Childcare At Home So She Can See Her Baby During Work Breaks, But Refusing To Drive 40 Minutes To Her Mother-In-Law’s House Led To A Standoff With Her Husband Over Childcare

Childcare can be tricky when both parents work from home.

So, what would you do if your mother-in-law offered to help, but it meant driving 40 minutes each way just to drop off and pick up your child?

Would you take what help you could get? Or would you push for childcare at your own home so you can spend that extra time with your daughter?

In the following story, one mother deals with this exact situation and would rather keep her daughter at home.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA MIL offering childcare I work remotely and ideally would love to have my MIL or other childcare come to the house so I can see my daughter on slower days or in between meetings. My husband also started working from home. My mother-in-law was gracious enough to offer to help us a few days a week, but she also takes care of her mother.

She does not feel good about wasting time.

They live about 20 mins away, so it would take 40+ mins to take my daughter to her house in the morning and then another 40 to pick her up and bring her home. My husband wants to rely on his mother, but I really can’t get over the ‘commute’ feeling like wasted time when I could be spending that time with my daughter. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but whatever needs to happen… needs to happen.

Let’s check out what thoughts the people over at Reddit have about this.

This person thinks it would be asking too much.

Here’s a mother who empathizes.

That’s a lot of questions.

According to this person, they should compromise.

She needs to think this through. Free childcare from someone you trust is such a big win on its own.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.