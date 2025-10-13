October 13, 2025 at 2:55 am

‘Nobody seems to care.’ – A Customer Put Out A Fire At A Dunkin’ Donuts Location Because The Staff Didn’t

Well, I guess if workers aren’t gonna take care of business, then customers have to!

A woman named Cristina recently found her self at a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant and she decided to step in and take action when things went sideways in the kitchen.

The video shows flames coming from the top of an appliance in the Dunkin’ Donuts kitchen…but none of the workers seemed to notice at first.

Finally, an employee grabbed a broom to try to put out the flame, but then walked away without finishing the job.

Cristina said, “Apparently there’s a very not serious fire in Dunkin’ right now. Nobody seems to care.”

The TikTokker asked the workers if they had a fire extinguisher…and then she got to work!

She told the workers, “You’re gonna have to call the fire department,” said Conklin. “You’re welcome.”

Take a look at the video.

@nurse_xtina129

So I put a fire out today at my local Dunkin’ Donuts @Dunkin’ 💪🏼 thank god everyone was ok! ☕️🍩 #fy #dunkindonuts #firesafety #PASS #smallfire #viralvideo

♬ original sound – Cristina 🆘🇺🇸

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

Not all heroes wear capes…or something like that…

