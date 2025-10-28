Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didn’t Work There

Let me ask you a question…

If you saw a person wearing medical scrubs IN A GROCERY STORE, wouldn’t you just assume that they DON’T work there?

I sure would!

But you know how people can be…totally clueless!

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.

Scrubs in Costco? “I went to Costco after work today and was perusing all the cute Christmas decor. All of a sudden, I heard a loud “DO YOU WORK HERE??!!”

Here comes a Karen!

I looked around me for this loud voice and a Karen was walking toward me. She had the haircut, the yoga pants, the impatient look on her face, the whole nine yards.

This lady was WAY OFF.

I’m a nurse. I was wearing PURPLE SCRUBS. Nothing about me looked like I worked at Costco… I asked her if she was speaking to me. She confirmed. I said NO.

The Karen didn’t believe her.

She said “NO??!!” like I was brain damaged. I said “NO…I’m wearing SCRUBS?” She tsk-tsk’d and walked away, shaking her head like I was the dummy!”

Karen was clearly the dummy!

This Karen didn’t want to take NO for an answer!

