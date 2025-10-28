October 28, 2025 at 1:35 am

Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didn’t Work There

by Matthew Gilligan

Let me ask you a question

If you saw a person wearing medical scrubs IN A GROCERY STORE, wouldn’t you just assume that they DON’T work there?

I sure would!

But you know how people can be…totally clueless!

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.

Scrubs in Costco?

“I went to Costco after work today and was perusing all the cute Christmas decor.

All of a sudden, I heard a loud “DO YOU WORK HERE??!!”

Here comes a Karen!

I looked around me for this loud voice and a Karen was walking toward me.

She had the haircut, the yoga pants, the impatient look on her face, the whole nine yards.

This lady was WAY OFF.

I’m a nurse. I was wearing PURPLE SCRUBS. Nothing about me looked like I worked at Costco…

I asked her if she was speaking to me.

She confirmed.

I said NO.

The Karen didn’t believe her.

She said “NO??!!” like I was brain damaged.

I said “NO…I’m wearing SCRUBS?”

She tsk-tsk’d and walked away, shaking her head like I was the dummy!”

Karen was clearly the dummy!

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 8.21.25 AM Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didnt Work There

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 8.21.32 AM Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didnt Work There

This Reddit user shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 8.21.51 AM Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didnt Work There

Another individual has been there.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 8.22.03 AM Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didnt Work There

And this reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 8.22.44 AM Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didnt Work There

This Karen didn’t want to take NO for an answer!

