Nurse Wearing Scrubs In A Costco Was Asked For Help By a Pushy Customer, And She Had To Tell Her More Than Once That She Didn’t Work There
Let me ask you a question…
If you saw a person wearing medical scrubs IN A GROCERY STORE, wouldn’t you just assume that they DON’T work there?
I sure would!
But you know how people can be…totally clueless!
Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.
Scrubs in Costco?
“I went to Costco after work today and was perusing all the cute Christmas decor.
All of a sudden, I heard a loud “DO YOU WORK HERE??!!”
Here comes a Karen!
I looked around me for this loud voice and a Karen was walking toward me.
She had the haircut, the yoga pants, the impatient look on her face, the whole nine yards.
This lady was WAY OFF.
I’m a nurse. I was wearing PURPLE SCRUBS. Nothing about me looked like I worked at Costco…
I asked her if she was speaking to me.
She confirmed.
I said NO.
The Karen didn’t believe her.
She said “NO??!!” like I was brain damaged.
I said “NO…I’m wearing SCRUBS?”
She tsk-tsk’d and walked away, shaking her head like I was the dummy!”
Karen was clearly the dummy!
This Karen didn’t want to take NO for an answer!
