Older Brother Found Out That His Young Brother Plans To Use His Inheritance For Renovating His House, So Now It Feels Like He’s Stealing From Him

AITA for telling my brother he’s stealing my inheritance by getting an addition on his house? I (46M) have one brother (43M).` Our mom is aging and becoming financially insolvent. In other words, social security is not enough for her to live off of when she has unexpected expenses. She luckily owns her house outright, but recently took a fall that caused her to have a black eye.

My brother and I are both worried about her. My brother and my mom live near each other, many states away from where I live. So, about 2 weeks ago, I told my brother that I plan to buy a house with my partner where I live. And I wanted to look for a place with a mother-in-law suite for her. I was thinking of her when I offered because she grew up in the mountains, now lives in a flat place. And mentioned that she wanted to retire in the mountains. I live in a mountainous place.

The problem is, I am still 2 years out from buying a house. Since I mentioned moving here to my mom, she took the fall that gave her a black eye and had some expensive car repairs. My brother and I talked about this. He said he wanted to look into getting some estimates for renovations to his house for my mom, that he would pay for. Yesterday, I learned that my brother and mom are now meeting with contractors together. And my mom is paying for everything.

My mom told me yesterday that she could renovate my brother’s basement to live in (way less expensive). Or get an addition to his house (way more expensive). Then, she added that there would not be any inheritance for me if she chooses the more expensive option. The only money she has currently is in her house.

So, I called my brother and told him it felt like he would get a bigger house as an inheritance, and I would get nothing. He told me that he should get a bigger house because he will be caring for her. The problem is that my partner and I have discussed moving my mom to where I live. And we never included my mom’s equity in her house as anything we would use to buy. That was primarily because it would affect my brother’s inheritance.

At this point, it’s not about the money, but about the decision that my brother is willing to make. There are many ways that this could have been structured more fairly. But I don’t think I can look him in the eye again. Am I the jerk here?

When money mixes with family, things become messy fast.

