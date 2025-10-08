Older Brother Tries To Encourage His Younger Brother To Watch Positive TV Shows, But His Parents Let Him Watch Whatever He Wants

Whose job is it to make decisions about what kids watch on TV? Is it up to the parents or the older siblings?

The answer should be the parents with the exception of the siblings being left in charge to babysit.

The guy in this story is pretty concerned about what his parents let his little brother watch on TV, but his parents don’t seem concerned about it at all.

Is he overreacting, or are his parents making bad parenting decisions?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for trying to keep brainrot away from my family? I, 19 year old male with a 3 year old brother, am trying to prevent him from watching/playing brainrot material. I’m not sure if there’s a name for this but the brainrot that he mostly watches are when you take characters from popular franchises and play random sound effects as if that is their voice. And sometimes he watches animals with disgustingly humanoid bodies. And the games that he plays are on roblox and they’re all just him playing as the brainrot characters.

Sometimes his brother listens to him.

I managed to teach him that if something is bad, he shouldn’t have it and he listens most times. I’ve also showed him actual shows for kids like Ben 10, Pokémon, SpongeBob, Spiderman, and Sonic the Hedgehog. But when he doesn’t listen to me, he starts crying and then everyone in my family gets upset at me, mainly my 2 younger sisters.

His parents are siding with his sisters.

They argue with me saying the stuff I show him is bad and that the brainrot he watches isn’t brainrot and that I’m just calling it brainrot because I don’t like it. And my parents support them. My father says that the shows I show him are “Satan” and my mother just gives my brother her phone and let’s him go on youtube which is literally filled with brainrot. So, AITA?

It sounds like this guy is trying to be a good big brother, but his whole family is against him.

Is he overly concerned about what his brother watches?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests recommending different shows.

Here are a few more suggestions for age appropriate shows.

Or how about turning off the screens?

Here’s another vote for doing something that doesn’t involve a screen.

It may not be a big deal as he grows older.

His big brother’s heart is in the right place.

