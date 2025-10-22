One Friend Has A Little Less Of A Budget Than The Rest, So The Group Thinks Maybe They Should Sit The Group Trip Out

Group trips are great fun – but not if people are feeling left out.

AITA for saying a friend shouldn’t come on a group trip because she doesn’t have enough money? We’re just in the early stages of planning this trip now, but it’s supposed to be an almost week long girls trip. There are six of us who would go, but the problem is that one of the girls (let’s call her B), doesn’t quite have the budget for the trip. She can afford the flight and hotel room, so it’s not like she literally can’t pay for the actual trip itself, but because her overall budget is lower than everyone else’s she’s not going to be able to afford all the activities I, and the rest of the group, want to do.

When I’ve tried to kind of hint to her that maybe she should reevaluate going because of money concerns she’s brushed it off. Based on past experience I know once we get there she’s going to start saying stuff like “omg guys the restaurant is so expensive, what if we just went to that cute food truck we drove past earlier,” and even through the cute food truck does end up having good food sometimes you just want to go to a fancy dinner.

Eventually I said this to her straight up, and she got mad because she technically can pay for it (the actual ‘trip,’ like flights and hotel), but I feel like she’s going to be dragging the rest of us down by making us obligated to only do things she can also afford. This is a tricky one because I genuinely see both sides, like I totally do get where she’s coming from and I actually have no clue if I’m in the right or wrong, so AITA??

