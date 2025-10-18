One Woman’s Sister Cut Off Their Mother Years Ago, So When Their Mom Asked Her To Deliver A Gift To The Bride, It Left Her Caught In The Middle Of A Dramatic Family Feud
Even in the happiest of times, complicated relationships have a way of making themselves known.
One sister soon found herself pulled into a dramatic conflict when her mother wanted her to deliver a letter to her sister who was getting married.
The catch is that the bride had made it abundantly clear that she wants nothing to do with their mother.
The choice becomes: Does she intervene to make her mother happy, or does she stay out of it and honor her sister’s wishes?
You’ll want to read on for this one.
AITA for not wanting to give my sister a wedding card from my mom?
My (39F) sister (30F) is getting married this weekend.
My brother (33M) and I are close with our mom, but around 5 years ago my sister decided to cut her out of her life for her own mental health.
Up until this point, the rest of the family has navigated this separation fairly well.
My brother and I stay neutral and try to support both of them.
Both respect this, and since I have kids they have been at functions together and make small talk, etc.
But when it came time for the wedding, old conflicts rose to the surface yet again.
Obviously, my mother was not invited to her wedding. My mom did text my sister and ask to come to the ceremony, but my sister did not respond.
Now her mom’s upset, and she ended up putting her in a difficult position.
My mom is not taking this well (as in crying). She asked me if she could give me a card to put in the card box for them from her.
She tries to remind her mother it’s not what her sister would want, but her mother refuses to understand.
I asked my sister and she said no thank you. I told my mom, “Eh, I don’t want to tick my sister off.”
My mom is ticked at me and says I should take the card.
Now she wonders if she’s doing the right thing.
The drama in my family is so intense, so I have to ask the internet: AITA for not taking the card?
Danged if you do, danged if you don’t.
What did Reddit think of all this drama?
There are other, more indirect ways the mom could get the card to her daughter.
It’s not fair to get a third party involved in drama that doesn’t have anything to do with them.
This user seems to think this whole situation will blow over eventually.
This commenter thinks she needs to respect her sister’s wishes in this moment.
Unfortunately, this is one of those instances where you just can’t win.
No matter which side she chose, someone was bound to be upset.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.