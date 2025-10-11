People Were Hanging Out In The Gazebo They Rented For Their Daughter’s Birthday Party, So They Told Them They Had To Leave

Has common courtesy gone the way of the dodo?

I don’t have a definitive answer for that question, but it sure seems like it sometimes!

A Reddit user shared their thoughts about an incident they had surrounding their daughter’s birthday and they want to know if they were out of line.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for asking people to be out of the gazebo that I paid to reserve at the park at the time I reserved it? “I paid to reserve the gazebo at the park for my daughter’s birthday from 2-4 pm. People are going to come at 2″30, so I have 30 minutes to set everything up. I get there at 1:50. There are people in the gazebo that I’ve reserved having a birthday. Full array still out- balloons, presents, food, decorations, etc. They’re socializing and not even cleaning up yet.

Get outta here!

I politely asked the host if they wouldn’t mind being out by 2 pm so I could set up for our party. Again, I’ve paid to reserve this gazebo at 2 pm and I only have 30 minutes to set up decorations, food, etc until people start coming. They started cleaning up and were out on time. As they were leaving I said, “Thank you so much, so sorry to kick you guys out.”

Hmmm…

The host says “That’s okay. Kind of rude, but whatever.” She was upset that she was in the middle of her daughter’s birthday and said that they book these things back to back and we should expect some overlap. Should I have expected some overlap? Personally, we were out by 4 for the next party because they paid for it starting at 4, and our time was up at 4! I feel like if I paid for it at 2 pm, they should be out- not starting to clean up at that point. I get that it was annoying. It wasn’t super fun having to clean up my party quickly and rushing out either, but at the end of the day, I feel like they should have planned their time better or reserved more time. Not my problem, and I did still try to be polite. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

To be fair, they didn’t have much time to get ready for this party.

