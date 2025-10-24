Postal Worker Refused To Hand Over Customer’s Package Without Proper ID, So The Customer Tried To “Logic Chop” The Rules

Some people try to turn what should be a simple transaction into a courtroom debate.

So, what would you do if someone came in to claim a package but didn’t have the right proof of address?

Would you bend the rules to make them happy? Or would you stick to the policy no matter how hard they try to out-logic you?

In the following story, one postal worker finds themselves in this exact predicament and decides to stick to the rules.

Here’s the full scoop.

Your logic chopping is impressive but the rules aren’t changing I had a customer come in to pick up a package, but the address on his ID didn’t match the one on the label. So I asked him for something with his current address or the tracking number. The following conversation happened: Customer (Gestures to the notice that was left on his door): “What about that?”

The customer tries everything to get around the rule.

Me: “Sorry. Doesn’t count. Someone who just happens to share your name could show us that, and we wouldn’t know the difference, so we could end up giving your package to the wrong person if we accepted that.” (The customer’s first and last names were both VERY common) Customer: “Can I show you a piece of mail with my address?” Me: “Sure. We accept bills that are in your name.” Customer: “Well, couldn’t this same person steal my mail and still claim to be me? Sorry, I have to logic chop this sort of thing.”

Finally, he was able to produce proof.

Me: “Your logic chopping is impressive, but I’m not releasing the package if I’m not convinced that it’s for you.” The customer then complains about “no one wanting to help people and just kicking the problem to someone else who will do the same thing,” while looking for something with his address. The customer did eventually show me something that satisfied the rules, and I released the package. I will never understand the people who get so upset when we make them prove that a package is actually for them.

Wow! It seems like such a simple thing.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

