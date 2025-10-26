Pregnant Woman Took A Day Off Work Due To Pregnancy-Related Issues, And A Customer Rudely Made An Insensitive Remark About Her Business

Pregnant women will agree that morning sickness can happen at any time of the day.

This woman was taking a well-deserved day off from work to manage her vacation hours.

When she returned, a customer confronted her with an attitude about her absence.

So she gave her a quick and honest response that completely changed the tone of the interaction.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

“You know there’s no warning system for pregnancy related issues” I took yesterday off from work. I am almost capped out of my vacation hours. So I take random days off to offset it. The security guard who was sitting in for me would then tell customers that I was out sick. And would be back in the next day.

This woman encountered a customer with an attitude.

A lady that apparently came in yesterday had just come back in for her order. I could tell she was going to be one of those customers the moment she walked in the door with an attitude. She said, “I was here yesterday. And I surely hope you are feeling better. I don’t know how you expect to run a business if you just close whenever you feel like it.”

The moment she said she was pregnant, the customer shut up.

I smile softly at her and rub my protruding belly and say: “Well, you know, there’s no warning system for pregnancy-related issues.” I don’t think I have ever seen a person shut up that fast before. 🙂

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny rhetorical question.

This person makes a valid point.

This guy makes a funny comment, too.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Some people are too bold to make assumptions without knowing the full story.