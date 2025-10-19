Renter’s Parents Helped A Young Couple Replace Their Dishwasher, But When One Partner Pocketed Leftover Money And Still Expected Their Partner To Chip In, Trust Began To Erode

With the cost of living as high as it is, many young couples still rely on their parents for help with big expenses.

So when one couple’s dishwasher broke, one partner’s parents generously offered to cover the expense.

But when that partner pocketed the leftover money and still asked their partner to chip in, it raised a thorny ethical question over fairness and honesty.

AITA for asking my partner to split costs? AITA for asking my partner to split the cost of a new dishwasher even though my parent already covered it? My partner and I are pretty young and don’t have high-paying jobs yet, so sometimes our parents help us out. Recently, our dishwasher broke, and it’s something we both use every day.

My parent was nice enough to send me $600 so we could replace it. My partner could have asked their parents for help too, but decided not to. We ended up finding a dishwasher for about $450.

After buying it, I asked my partner to pitch in half ($225) since we both live here and use it equally. They seemed surprised because technically the money from my parent already covered the whole thing, and I didn’t return the leftover $150—I just kept it. So now I’m wondering: AITA for asking them to split the cost, or is it fair since we’re both benefiting from the new appliance?

Ultimately, they prioritized personal gain over fairness, which is a red flag in any relationship.

