Repeat Offender Of Drug Store Chain Robberies Caught After Customer’s Stealthy Tip-Off

Retail Superhero To premise this, I am a shift supervisor for a retail drug store chain. Like a lot of retailers, we are having a very bad shoplifting problem. Thieves will come and fill bags with hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of merchandise and walk out. (We are well aware that these are apart of much larger crime rings).

Most are repeat offenders to the point where we have nicknames for them. We are told by our higher-ups to please tally up what was stolen, save the surveillance footage and file a police report along with store security report. Due to the repeat offenders, I created a file system in the office where we have the multiple reports filed under each nickname. For a few months, we had a repeat offender who we nicknamed “Tall”. He was very tall, think 6’4” to 6’6”. He would come in and steal expensive skin and hair care. Usually, several thousand dollars in one go.

One day, we see a man walk out with a large pillowcase full of merchandise.

A customer tells us she saw him in the hair care section waiting for her to leave. I check the cameras and immediately recognize Tall. I get on the phone with police. While I’m on the phone, my employee gets a call from a customer. It’s a man stating that the thief is at the park near the store. You hear a little girl in the background yelling, “Daddy, the bad man is in the bathroom.” I relay the message to the dispatcher. I don’t know if the customer had followed Tall or just happened to go to the park as well. Fast-forward, 30 minutes later, I get a call from a police officer asking if I could text him a picture of our thief. They have detained someone matching the general description. I comply.

Fast-forward another half hour, and we have two police cars in front of our store and an officer asking who would like to make an eyewitness identification. My employee volunteers. After confirming, the officer comes in with a large drawstring bag full of merchandise. We are tallying everything up as the officer keeps removing stuff from the bag. It felt like a bad game show, as the total went up. In total, nearly $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise. I grab Tall’s file and give the officer all the other police reports we have on Tall. But, this is only the beginning. A few days later, I receive a call from an investigator with the police department.

Turns out, they had been keeping tabs on Tall and his girlfriend.

She has a few questions about Tall; she also mentions his girlfriend. A few days later. she sends me an email stating that other retailers also have cases open with a suspect matching Tall’s description and his girlfriend. Some are confirmed, others are in the process of confirming. Everything is slowly piling up. This week, the investigator paid us a visit. She told us that Tall and his girlfriend have been charged with multiple felony counts. I won’t say the exact number, but it’s in the double digits.

Their bail has also been set at a seven-figure mark. Two prolific thieves got arrested and multiple cases were solved, all thanks to an observant customer who decided to call and let us know. Not all heroes wear capes or have martial art skills. Some are armed with a phone and their superpower is being observant. As for the customer, he has never come forward. So we’ve never had the opportunity to thank him.

