Retail Employee Tries To Help A Customer Choose Products, But Her Constant Phone Calls Stall The Process And Keep Staff Late

Few things test retail patience like a customer who insists on help but won’t stop messing with their phone.

Imagine you’re trying to guide someone through a purchase, but instead of listening, they bounce between calls and distractions.

Would you keep trying to help? Or would you step back and let them figure it out on their own?

In the following story, one retail associate finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

You asked for help, please stop taking phone calls A customer looking for suggestions seeks my assistance. She begins by just appearing nearby without addressing me, and then proceeds to present her request. I try to help/guide her, determining that she’s looking for validation and not guidance… Then she takes a call, and then she makes a call, and then she takes another call. I tell her to find me when she’s available.

The lady was beyond rude with her phone.

I manage to stay out of her field of vision while completing closing tasks—yes, we were closing—and she continues to be herself, taking calls while at the register, finally leaving 10 minutes after closing time. Taking calls while seeking assistance is bad form. Making calls is worse. Doing both repeatedly, doing it at the registers and keeping staff late – beyond the pale. She’ll be back, too, because the items she purchased won’t work well for her intended goals. I can’t wait. I need a vacation.

Yikes! That behavior really makes it hard to help someone.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about phone etiquette while shopping.

This person has only been on the phone while checking out twice.

Here’s someone who got expensive cookies from a customer who checked out while on the phone.

Now, this is rude.

According to this comment, you should create a policy for that.

That was the best way to handle it!

