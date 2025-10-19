Retail Worker Was Met With An Impossible Request To Mix And Match Shoes, So He Told The Customer To Take It Up With The Shoe Elves For Not Granting Their Wish

Everyone wants their wedding to be perfect — but the pursuit of this perfection can make some customers forget how the real world works.

What? There’s no Elves in the backroom? Back in my shoe-selling days, I had a common joke I told my coworkers: “When are the shoe elves getting back from the holidays?”

But the inception of this joke was quite entertaining.

A woman (W) comes into my shoe section in a department store with some friends, carrying a wedding dress in a very unique silver-grey color. This isn’t unusual, as many brides-to-be would bring in their dresses to find shoes that matched. I spent about 10 or 15 minutes helping her narrow down her selection. She was extremely picky about everything, but it’s for her wedding, so whatever.

She narrowed it down to three different pairs, but none of them matched what she wanted exactly. She and her friends were comparing the shoes and what they liked about each. One was the right color, one was the right heel height, and one had the best style. They stood in my section for almost an hour comparing these shoes. I would check in on them, offer small opinions, then leave them to further discussions. By this point, I’m pretty tired of these women taking up my entire section, but what can you do?

Coming by yet again, the bride is now very frustrated. I ask if there’s anything I can do. W: Yes, I need you to go in the back and make this shoe (holds up the good-style shoe) this color (holds up good-color shoe), and if possible, switch out this heel.

Me: ………Pardon? W: My friend had a great idea. Just use the dye for that shoe on this one. Me: Oh, I’m sorry, but we can’t dye any of the shoes. Friend: What? Of course you can dye shoes! Me: Yes, some shoes can be dyed. This one (good style) actually can be dyed. But—

W: So do it. And I want this heel. (Holds up shoe with good heel.) Me: …We get shipments of shoes. We don’t actually make them here on site. Friend: You just admitted these can be dyed!

Me: Yes, by YOU at HOME. We don’t have any ability to do anything you’re asking here in the store. Friend: This is such terrible service. It’s clear you’re just lazy. Just go in the back and do what we asked, or we’re complaining to your manager. I’m done by this point. These are $25 shoes in a big department chain. This is not even a nice department store, and they’re asking for custom shoes?? Me: Let me see what I can do.

So I walked to the backroom where my manager was and loudly yelled, “Hey, are the shoe elves back from vacation?” My manager, who was very cool and understanding, looked at me bewildered. Me: So no shoe elves? None? Manager: o_o??

And I walked back out and shrugged to the women. Me: No luck. They stared at me for a good minute in stunned silence before clucking angrily among themselves and leaving. They ended up calling my manager, who told them they were idiots, essentially.

From then on, whenever there was a crazy request from a customer, it became tradition to check with the shoe elves.

Customers often overestimate just how little minimum wage retail workers actually care.

