Roommate Paid Double Their Share Of Bills For Two Years, Then Noticed Everything Was Fine Without Their Money And Stopped Contributing

Sharing expenses with friends sounds simple, but it can get complicated fast.

So, what would you do if you’d been covering way more than your share for nearly two years, but then you realize the lights somehow stay on just fine once you stop paying?

Would you start working again to contribute? Or would you step back and see if you can save a little money for your future?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very dilemma and needs some advice.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for not contributing financially now that the bills are being paid without me? I moved in with two close friends, one is in the army (let’s call him Ted) and the other is his wife (we’ll call her Meg). The original plan was for Meg and me to each contribute $400/month toward bills, with Ted covering the rest. Shortly after moving in, Meg started working on and off, and I ended up paying roughly $800/month (double what we planned) for nearly 2 years.

Now, Ted is pressuring her to get a job.

I worked a low-paying job where I could barely make that much, but I pushed through anyway. Eventually, car trouble forced me to quit. It’s been a couple of months, and now that the car is fixed, I’m being pressured (more so by Ted than Meg) to start working again. But the weird part is when I was working, we were constantly having utilities shut off, but since I stopped working, utilities haven’t shut off once.

Here’s the big question.

It’s starting to feel like my income was used mostly to give us/them flexibility to use “Ted’s money” to splurge, while “my money” went to essentials. I still help with house chores and have been focused on building a long-term career for myself (not just sitting around). So, what if I chose not to jump back into a job right now when bills seem handled without me? AITA?

Wow. This whole situation sounds a little messy.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This person offers some pretty sound advice.

According to this reader, she established her rent as $800 per month.

For this person, she could expect a three-day notice.

Here’s someone who thinks she should pay what she agreed to.

This situation is tricky, but she’s best off getting a job and paying what she originally agreed to.

As for the extra money she paid, it’s probably as good as gone.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.