Rude Customer Yelled At Hardware Store Employee For No Reason, So The Employee Got A Bit Of Revenge When The Woman Lost Her Receipt

Customer Berates Me Because I Asked If She Wanted A Bag… “This happened at work this morning. There wasn’t much foot traffic, which made the day kind of slow. The workday went well enough until an hour before my shift ended when a female customer record scratched my day. I can’t exactly call her a Karen per se, but she was close. I’ll call her Amanda (never met one I liked. No offense to the other Amandas out there, just stating a fact). Anyway, I do the usual “Hello, how are you?” and scanned her items. A tiny bag of washers (a buck and change) and a small paper bag with two cut keys inside (just under 3 bucks each). Me: “$7.38 is your total. Would you like a bag for your items?”

Amanda: *stares at me like I just sneezed in my hands* “OF COURSE I want a bag. Why would you ask me that?” Me: “Oh, well, you only have a couple little items and sometimes people don’t want a bag for those. Some people say no, that’s why I ask in advance.” Amanda: *snobby scoff and eye roll…seriously, she rolled her eyes at me* “Well, I’m not one of those people and I want a bag. Why even ask? Save your breath and do your job.” I had to bite my tongue because that’s EXACTLY what I’d been doing. While she’s muttering under her breath, the prompt on the pin pad asking if the customer wanted an eReceipt came up. Her email was on the screen too. Rather than get her more annoyed, I just waited for her to notice it while she was aggressively putting her wallet away and pulling out her phone. This took maybe all of fifteen seconds.

Amanda: *looks at me and scoffs again, raises her voice* “What, are you keeping my receipt now?! I need it in case these keys don’t work. Give me my receipt so I can go! I have more important things to do than waste my time with you. Get a real job.” Me: *saving my breath as she told me to, points to the pin pad prompt* Amanda: *sees the prompt* “UGH!” She taps “no” and her receipt prints out. I give a huge smile (I’m wearing a mask but have large cheeks so it’s easy to tell I’m smiling) and waved at her. I heard her, not so quietly, call me a “female dog” on her way out, just as I shrugged and sipped from my water canteen.

By some twist of fate, the head cashier said she found Amanda’s receipt on the floor, saying she saw her drop it on her way out. Amanda was, in the head cashier’s words, “stomping out the door” and ignored the head cashier trying to get her attention. I told her everything that happened, including the “female dog” comment on her way out. As soon as I said that part, the head cashier wordlessly proceeded to shred the receipt into confetti and sprinkled it into two separate trash bins.”

