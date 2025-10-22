October 22, 2025 at 6:15 pm

She Bought A Mini Fridge To Stop Her Thieving Roommate From Eating Her Food, But She Called Her Petty And Started Telling Everyone She Was Creating A Hostile Environment

by Benjamin Cottrell

Having a roommate for the first time can reveal just how different people are when it comes to respecting each other’s things.

One college student quickly learned that the food she placed in the fridge wasn’t always safe from a thieving roommate.

And her patience was running out fast.

AITA for hiding food from my roommate?

I (19F) lived with another girl in college.

She consistently would eat my food, and when I caught her, she said she would “replace it,” but never did.

So she started taking drastic measures to protect what was hers.

I finally got a mini fridge for my room and started labeling what I left in the kitchen.

But this really got her roommate talking.

She was calling me “petty” and told our friends I made the apartment “hostile” (really don’t know how it was my fault).

I just don’t think I should be feeding the both of us.

AITA for locking up my food?

She purchased the meals, so therefore, they should be hers and hers alone.

What did Reddit think?

“Hostile” is one way of putting it.

Her roommate is being quite the hypocrite here.

Just because you’re roommates with someone doesn’t mean you should be expected to share everything.

If her roommate steals food, what else does she take when no one’s looking?

What she did was simple and logical: Her roommate clearly didn’t respect her space, so she had to lock it down.

And until her roommate proves she’s trustworthy again, this is how things are going to stay.

