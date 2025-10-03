She Called Her Dad Out For Not Respecting Her Mom’s Condition, So Now The Vacation Is Over

Imagine being a young adult and going on vacation with your parents. You would hope it would be quality time.

What if you noticed your dad charging ahead with no concern about your mom, who can’t walk very quickly? Would you call him out on it or mind your own business?

The young lady in this story confronts her dad, and it doesn’t go well. Now, she’s wondering if she messed up.

Read on for all the details.

AITA for insulting my dad after he ignored my mum’s pleas? I (21f) had to call out my dad (56m) for treating me and my mum (52f) badly all vacation.

My family was out on an evening walk, to see an event in the city we were spending the holiday in. My dad kept ignoring my mum telling him to slow down his walking pace, that her knee was hurting. (This happened at least four times) He knows she’s not supposed to put too much pressure on it too fast, yet he still went on forward.

Her dad wasn’t very understanding.

When he slowed down to let us catch up with him and my brother (irrelevant to the conflict), my mum was on the verge of limping. He rolled his eyes when she repeated it again, to slow down and wait for us, that the stroll could’ve been longer if they hadn’t rushed through with it. He scoffed and told us to go on first instead, let us lead instead of lagging behind.

And then came the name calling.

My mum and I already had to put up with said condescending behavior all week from both him and my brother, and I personally couldn’t take it anymore. I called him a ********, and said he could show some sympathy. I’ll be honest, I really do have a mean streak and come off as rather snarky when something gets yo me. So, I understand if it came off as harsher than I intended, I do feel kinda bad about it now. We stayed quiet for the rest of the walk and he didn’t speak to me for the rest of the day.

Now he’s sulking.

This morning he left for a walk without telling anyone. I accompanied my mum to go get some food for lunch and my dad childishly didn’t eat any of it. He made his own and told me to “grow up” and that “I needed to do something with my life”. He also made up new things, like how I called him a son of a ***** and more, but he does that all the time he’s angry with me.

The vacation’s over.

And to tie it all together, he said that he was done with this vacation and that he was going back home (We came with his car). So my mum asked him if we were supposed to go back home on the train instead, he didn’t reply. Honestly…I’m tired, I’m angry and I need some impartial opinions here. Was I really the [jerk] my dad made me feel like? Did I ruin the vacation for everyone else?

Who ruined the vacation, the dad or the daughter?

People responded in the comments on Reddit:

This person is on the daughter’s side.

People said basically make your own copy of the vacation.

Some even brought up the D word.

In short…

Nobody likes being called out, but if they truly can’t deal with it, that’s on them.

