She Called Out The Scammer Who Stole Her Credit Card Information And Booked An Airbnb In Paris

This is scandalous, folks!

A woman named Cyd took to TikTok…and let’s just say that she didn’t hold back.

In fact, she put a woman named Samantha on blast who she claims stole her credit card information and used it to take a vacation!

Cyd showed viewers photos from the trip Samantha took to France WITH HER MONEY and said, “Here she is shamelessly posting. You really thought that you were going to travel the world on my dime and be posting in live time and think that you’re gonna enjoy your vacation?”

The TikTokker said the woman is a career criminal and that she lives in Los Angeles. She also accused her of living a completely fake life on social media, when she actually rips people off so she can afford her lifestyle.

Cyd showed viewers charges on her credit card that she didn’t make, including an Airbnb charge for $871.

She did some investigative work and found out that Samantha was indeed the person behind the rip-off.

Cyd called her credit card company and they closed down the accounts so Samantha would no longer be able to use them.

The TikTokker pointed out that Samantha has great taste…but she can’t afford this kind of lifestyle on her own.

She told viewers, “How she got my information I have no idea, but do I know this girl? Yes, we used to be friends.”

Cyd explained, “She used to live in Phoenix before she moved to LA and started being a weirdo. There was a prior instance when she tried to not pay me back a large amount of money. I just was not dealing with her. I’ve not seen her probably in a year and a half.”

The TikTokker added, “The moral of the story is watch out for these scammers people really are more concerned about appearing a certain way on social media than their actual real life. Just beware of Samantha if you know this girl just know that she’s a full on scammer like committing full on credit card fraud, so no one else has to deal with this ****.”

