She Laughed When Her Husband Got Scared On A Gondola Ride. – ‘Your husband has a crippling fear of heights.’

by Matthew Gilligan

couple in a gondola

TikTok/@rach_ontheradio

Some people don’t know they’re afraid of heights until it’s too late…

I was on a ferris wheel ride once with someone and they totally flipped out.

I felt bad for them because they didn’t realize until that very instant that heights absolutely TERRIFIED them.

Something similar happened in this viral video from a TikTokker named Rachel when she was on her honeymoon.

gondola in the air

TikTok/@rach_ontheradio

The video showed Rachel and her new husband getting onto a gondola and everything seemed to be fine…at first.

As the gondola started to rise higher and higher, Rachel’s husband became more uncomfortable and held on to her tightly.

couple on a gondola

TikTok/@rach_ontheradio

It appears that Rachel’s husband was having a panic attack or something similar.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV: you plan a beautiful honeymoon in Europe just to find out your husband has a crippling fear of heights.”

In the caption, Rachel wrote, “Now that I think about it…we’ve never been to an amusement park together.”

man and woman on a gondola

TikTok/@rach_ontheradio

Here’s the video.

@rach_ontheradio

Now that I think about It… we’ve never been to an amusement park together

♬ original sound – Rachel Marie

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.32.30 PM She Laughed When Her Husband Got Scared On A Gondola Ride. Your husband has a crippling fear of heights.

Another TikTok user knows all about this.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.32.55 PM She Laughed When Her Husband Got Scared On A Gondola Ride. Your husband has a crippling fear of heights.

And one viewer brought up a good point…

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.33.07 PM She Laughed When Her Husband Got Scared On A Gondola Ride. Your husband has a crippling fear of heights.

You gotta feel sorry for this fella.

He was terrified!

