She Laughed When Her Husband Got Scared On A Gondola Ride. – ‘Your husband has a crippling fear of heights.’

Some people don’t know they’re afraid of heights until it’s too late…

I was on a ferris wheel ride once with someone and they totally flipped out.

I felt bad for them because they didn’t realize until that very instant that heights absolutely TERRIFIED them.

Something similar happened in this viral video from a TikTokker named Rachel when she was on her honeymoon.

The video showed Rachel and her new husband getting onto a gondola and everything seemed to be fine…at first.

As the gondola started to rise higher and higher, Rachel’s husband became more uncomfortable and held on to her tightly.

It appears that Rachel’s husband was having a panic attack or something similar.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV: you plan a beautiful honeymoon in Europe just to find out your husband has a crippling fear of heights.”

In the caption, Rachel wrote, “Now that I think about it…we’ve never been to an amusement park together.”

Here’s the video.

@rach_ontheradio Now that I think about It… we’ve never been to an amusement park together ♬ original sound – Rachel Marie

You gotta feel sorry for this fella.

He was terrified!

