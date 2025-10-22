She Paid For A Premium Gym Membership, And Her Friend Accused Her Of Being Selfish When She Said No To Sharing It

Friendships can get strained fast when entitlement starts to creep in.

One woman loved her premium gym membership, but when her friend canceled hers and expected a free ride, she found herself torn between keeping the peace and sticking to the rules.

AITA for saying no when my friend wanted to use my gym membership because she canceled hers? I have been going to my gym consistently for about two years. I love it there, and I pay for a premium membership that gives me access to all classes, equipment, and even some personal training sessions. It’s not cheap, but I genuinely enjoy it, and it’s part of my routine.

But soon one of her friends had an uncomfortable request for her.

A few weeks ago, my friend told me she had canceled her gym membership to save money. She explained that she couldn’t afford the monthly fee anymore but still wanted to stay active. A couple of days later, she asked if she could borrow my gym membership occasionally so she could come with me and use the classes.

So she made the decision that felt best for her.

I turned her down, because my membership is non-transferable, and sharing it could violate gym rules. I also was not okay with shouldering the cost while she got the benefit for free. I couldn’t let her use my membership. I explained that it’s against the gym’s rules and that I also want to be responsible for my own payments and access.

Of course, her friend didn’t handle this with grace.

She didn’t seem fine with it and pointed a finger at me, saying, “You’re not a real friend!” I tried to stay calm and didn’t do anything. I can’t risk losing my membership. I don’t think I’m wrong. At the same time, I’m paying for my membership and just following the rules. So, AITA for saying no when my friend wanted to use my gym membership?

No one likes to be guilt-tripped for sticking to their boundaries.

What did Reddit make of all this?

If their friend can’t afford a gym membership, then it’s up to her to find viable alternatives.

Believe it or not, this isn’t how friends treat one another.

If the gym says it’s against their rules, then there’s not much anyone else can do about that.

It just isn’t worth the risk in this commenter’s eyes.

Even if it meant upsetting her friend for a while, keeping her beloved membership safe was worth it.

She shouldn’t have to apologize for following the rules.

