She Refused To Settle For Anything Less Than Her Dream Car, So One Crazy Customer Made Three Trade-Ins In Just Over A Month

Some customers walk into a dealership knowing exactly what they want, and others make the process a never-ending adventure.

This customer turned what should have been a simple new car sale into a saga of returns, factory demands, and color swaps.

By the end, it was her sheer persistence made her unforgettable to one retail worker.

I lost my car in the parking lot for two hours. I had a customer come in to the dealership I work at. She had a 2015 of a car and wanted the same thing in a 2016. This is not a common request, but some people like to upgrade each year, so I thought nothing of it, and sold her the car.

Three weeks later, she comes back in and tells me that she needs to trade it in and get another one. I ask why, and she tells me that the new car’s brakes are no good, and she wants one built in the Mexico factory like her 2015, and not the Japan factory, because those have bad brakes. I did not have an identical match that was from the Mexico factory, so she settled for a different color, and bought the car.

Two weeks after that, she comes back in crying to me that she needs one from the Mexico factory in the original color, because she had spent hours at night in an unsafe area at a mall walking around trying to find her car until she remembered that it was a different color.

I tried to tell her that she could use the remote to sound the horn and flash the lights to find the car, but it was no use. I ended up driving three hours round trip to get her the car she wanted, and she bought it. Three cars over 34 days.

And she comes in two weeks after that, just to tell me that she wants the first 2017 that is an identical match to what she has, from the Mexico factory, of course. She is now one of those legendary customers, who everyone in the company knows, even if they never actually met her.

