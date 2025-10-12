She Said No To An Extra Passenger In Her Carpool, But Her Classmate Made Her Feel Like The Villain For Protecting Everyone’s Safety

Planning for high school events is supposed to be fun and carefree — until juggling real-life logistics get in the way.

One senior thought she had her carpool figured out, but when one of her classmates requested her younger sister squeeze into the car without a seatbelt, it put her in an uncomfortable situation.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for limiting our senior picnic carpool to four seats and not squeezing someone’s little sister? Our class had the senior picnic this week, and a group of us planned to carpool since parking at the park is limited. I have a small car with four seatbelts. Three of my friends asked to ride with me, which worked out perfectly because that filled all the seats safely.

But then came an unexpected request.

On the morning of the picnic, one of my classmates showed up with her younger sister, who’s in middle school. She asked if I could fit her in with us since her mom couldn’t drive them both. I felt bad, but there was literally no space unless someone doubled up on a seatbelt or sat in the trunk, which I wasn’t comfortable with.

She tried to save face, but her refusal caused drama anyway.

So I declined politely and explained to her I was sorry, that I couldn’t take more than four passengers. She’s not happy with it. They ended up finding another ride. I just didn’t want to risk anyone’s safety or break the rules. So AITA for not squeezing in my classmate’s little sister for the senior picnic carpool?

It may have been uncomfortable in the moment, but refusing was the safe and responsible thing to do.

What did Reddit think?

She could have easily let the law speak for her in this instance.

When you’re a young driver, mistakes can stick with you for a long time.

This commenter applauds this student for following her gut.

Their poor planning shouldn’t constitute her emergency.

Her choice kept everyone safe and secure, but it didn’t keep the peace.

Regardless, safety should always win, even when it hurts feelings.

