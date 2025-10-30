She Spent Years Planning Her Perfect Wedding, But Her Brother Decided To Throw Her a Massive Curveball Two Weeks Beforehand

Family events should be wholesome, happy affairs…yet somehow, that so rarely seems to be the case.

What would you do if your sibling with no previous interest in having a wedding, decided to spring a last minute one on your family….two weeks before yours?

One woman recently asked Reddit how to handle exactly this.

Here are the details.

AITAH for excluding my brother and his fiancé from my big day?

I got engaged around February of this year and my fiancé and I decided that we should do our wedding the following February.

He is from Europe and I am from South Africa so we decided to have our wedding in Cape Town where we both reside, to make it easier for my family to travel as they are not wealthy.

Sounds like they were pretty considerate of everyone involved.

Invites sent out to everyone, accommodation and flights booked as we gave everyone a one year notice.

My brother and his fiancé have been together for well over a decade.

They had no plans to marry and always told us they are focused on buying a house and prioritizing finishing their studies.

We didn’t think much of it and accepted that everyone does things at their own pace.

Uh, what now?

Fast forward to September, I get a message from him saying that they want to do their wedding 2 weeks before mine.

My fiance and I were devastated given that we spent a fortune on our 5 day wedding which they are well aware off and puts a strain on our family who do not have capacity to pay for accommodation and flights and taking leave from work to travel to another wedding 2 weeks apart.

I calmly told him that I do not think it’s appropriate given the situation. However he laughed at me and said he’s going ahead with it anyway.

Yikes, seems like this sister isn’t playing around.

Fast forward a week later, my parents flat out said they would not support his decision and made him cancel his plan. However I am still so hurt for the fact that he would be inconsiderate to his own sister.

I have removed them both out of my wedding as his fiancé was meant to be one of my bridesmaids and he was meant to have a significant role as my sibling but I would rather them just attend and not participate.

I feel really guilty and conflicted about this as family will eventually guilt me into including them. AITAH?

What is it about weddings that seemingly makes people lose all common sense?

Let’s see how the Reddit community responded.

Sounds like the only objections here are to her brother’s behavior.

