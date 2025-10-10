She Was Housing Her Sister And Her Kids After A Disaster Took Their Home, But Her Patience Is Running Thin

Of course we’d all like to eb generous to our families.

AITA for telling my sister she needs to figure out housing situation asap? So I 25 F have an older sister 28yr. She has 3 children, two under five and one 8yr old.

First, the tragedy struck.

Recently she was displaced from her home do to some unforeseen natural disaster. That said, her landlord immediately started remedying the situation (or so we thought) and told my sister it would only be a couple of weeks. This happened shortly over a month ago now.

Everyone was ok, and a temporary solution was in sight.

Me and sister are very very close, and I adore her kiddos. I just purchased a home last year n did a ton of renovation. Anyway because of this she has been staying with me for the past month.

But now the situation is deteriorating.

To cut to the chase, the kids are slowly destroying my house and everyday I have anxiety about what they are going to destroy today And to make matters worse my sister is terrible at cleaning up after them. They also do not listen worth a **** like at all. So imagine 3 lil monsters running amuck around your brand new home 😫

She’s gotta put her foot down…

That said, I obviously love them to death and of course would never kick them out. But today, I told my sister I really really need her to get on her landlords ***. Every time she’s Checked in w him he just says soon the house will be ready soon. And my sister, who isn’t in a hurry to get home (rightfully so it’s comfortable here) just goes with it. But I’m slowly losing my mind.

But she’s finding it hard…

I told her I really need a date because you aren’t really getting any answers from him. I could tell she was annoyed and I really truly hate to make her feel unwanted but it’s a lot for me. AITA?

People responded in the comments:

Is dad a part of this picture?

A deadline is warranted.

Some suspected a withholding of information…

You gotta protect you sanity at some point.

