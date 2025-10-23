She’s Snapping At Her Husband In Public, But She Says It’s Because He’s Not Being A Helpful Father To Their Kid

I’m sure that being a parent is, in many ways, miraculous.

It also sounds completely exhausting.

Take this story for example.

AITA for snapping at my partner in public? My partner (45M) and I (44F) have an almost 1yo M baby. Since the baby was born I have been a SAHM.

That’s “Stay at Home Mom,” if you were wondering.

Next, there’s a fairly extensive list of the division of responsibilities in their relationship:

My partner works 10hr days and had a long commute of 1.5hrs each way. So he leaves home about 5am and gets home about 6pm M-F. I look after the baby during this time, while also doing the shopping, cleaning the house, cooking and some life admin. I look after the baby overnight Sunday-Friday. On Saturdays we usually share the night time wake ups. After work and on the weekends I do most of the baby care, cooking, cleaning etc. My partner will take him for a few hours, but usually hands him back to me when I haven’t specifically asked him to take him. My partner does most of the yard work, we have a large garden so that can take a few hours on the weekends. We used to share the yard, but now one of us needs to have the baby and that’s pretty much always me.

With that out of the way, here’s the incident in question.

Now we get to the bit where I might be TA. On the weekend, we were having a drink in the local bar and our son was getting restless and needed a bottle. I was holding him and asked my partner to make it. As he was making it he did it weirdly (put the powder in before water and the wrong amount of water). I got frustrated and asked him what he was doing. I definitely was [angry] with him and my tone made that clear.

But maybe it’s not the ONLY incident?

He got very upset and discussed it with me later that night. He says I disrespected him in public. He also says I do that a lot. I agree that I do sometimes get annoyed with him about not helping with the baby, and sometimes I snap at him in public. I told him that I’m incredibly tired, and feel like I’m not getting much support with the baby when he’s home. It’s making me resentful and then I’m snappy.

So, who should be judged?

He thinks that snapping in public makes me TA. I think him not helping with the baby makes him TA. Maybe we both are. So Reddit, AITA?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Something about this feels…weirdly legalistic.

But this isn’t the way to handle these things.

You’re both working hard.

It sounds like you both do A LOT and are both probably exhausted.

Feelings are gonna come up. Even arguments. That’s no excuse to abuse and belittle.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.