She’s Very Young Living With An Unplanned Kid And Pinging Between Parents, But One Of Them Straight Up Told Her To Get Out

Most people with kids seem to reach a point, when the dust has settled, where they can’t WAIT to be grandparents.

But that’s not everybody. And if a grandkid should come BEFORE that dust is settled, that can change things as well.

However, that’s no reason to be heartless.

AITAH for wanting to cut off my mom after she told me & my son are no longer welcome home. I (19F) recently got my son (M 10 months) he wasn’t planned and came pretty unexpectedly, if that makes sense. I’m single and have always been. I still live with my parents every other week (they’re divorced.)

Mom and dad have been handling this very differently.

Although my mom (50F) never said anything about me having my child, she has always made it very clear from the start that she doesn’t want to take any responsibility for my son. Which I understand, it’s my son not hers. Before I gave birth, this did made me a bit sad but I thought I could handle it on my own and that she would maybe softened up with time. My dad (57M) has always been very supportive and stayed up with him during nights and helped me take care of him sometimes. My mom has also helped me with some stuff like paperwork and legal stuff. And she doesn’t hate him, but every time he screams and needs his diapers cleaned or similar she always gets extremely frustrated and yells how she didn’t need this in her life. (I do all the work around him and she hardly ever has to take care of him.) She works full time so I understand her frustration tho.

But then the fight started.

But to my dilemma: Today she told me she no longer wants us at her home. She wants us to move out and we can come and only visit when he is a bit older and “can take more care of himself”. We haven’t had a fight and this quite literally came from nowhere. I almost felt she just recently started to softened up. We got in a fight and I told her we don’t need her.

Now they’re blocking each other out.

This really hurt my feelings and I don’t know if I longer want her in my son’s life. I could move in with my dad but there’s limited space and my sister lives there too. He also works long hours. Now I don’t know if I should cut her off completely or try to work it out. Please tell me if I’m overreacting.

Let’s see what the comments say:

Some said, essentially “thems the breaks.”

Others said it’s just time to focus.

There’s no need to make a lifelong decision regarding mom right now.

It’s going to be hard, but you’ve gotta get moving.

Before closing out I just want to note that a TON of comments were operating under the assumption that:

1) She chose to get pregnant in the first place (even though accidental pregnancies happen all the time, even when taking precautions, and that’s assuming this wasn’t assault)

2) She chose to carry the pregnancy to term (even though if she lives in the U.S., which she probably does, there are huge swaths of the country now where that’s not legal, and you could potentially be punished for even trying to travel somewhere where it IS legal)

In other words, lotta judgement. Not a ton of heart.

