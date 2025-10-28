Shopper In A Hardware Store Was Rudely Confronted By A Customer Who Thought He Worked There, So He Set Him Straight

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

Never assume anything!

Because if you do, you might find yourself in a situation like this one…

Where you falsely assume that someone is an employee when they’re really not.

In this story, one man was shopping when a customer quite rudely asked for help. Let’s see how he puts the customer in his place.

Blue Shirt Phenomenon. “I owned an auto repair business. Our staff uniform was a dark blue polo shirt. Gold embroidered business name on the sleeve. Gold embroidered employee name on the right breast.

You know what’s about to happen…

I was in a Menards store. A customer comes up besides me while I’m on my phone with my service manager and starts huffing. I look around at him and he grimaces at me and gives me the wrap it up sign.

He told him!

I end the call and he says, “Now that you’ve finished with your personal business, how about doing your job?”

“Sorry pal, but I don’t work here. If I did I’d call security and have you escorted out of the building for being rude and stupid. Have a super day!””

That was quite the comeback to a rude customer!

Yet another example of customers not paying attention to their surroundings…

