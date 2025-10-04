Shopper Tries A Bunch Of Different Ways To Get More Money Off, But Her Total Ends Up Being Exactly What The Cashier Predicted From The Start

Everyone loves a deal.

Unfortunately, anyone who has worked in retail knows that some people take that love way, way too far.

This woman was bound and determined to get a better deal than anyone else.

Read on to see how the cashier won the day.

“No let’s make separate transactions so I get more money off” So, at my store we have student discounts, military discounts, and a “buy 100$ get 15% off” or something like that. So, this lady comes in with A LOT of stuff, over a thousand dollars worth. We have a credit card where normally it’s 25% off if you sign up, but that day it was 50%. She comes over to me wit this huge bag of clothes and we start checking out. No big deal, right?

This is a wild interaction.

So, I start ringing her up, and telling her about our credit card deal. She is obviously excited, it’s a fairly short process and this is what happens :and we get to the SSN, and this is what happens: C: Oh, I don’t live in the US M: I’m sorry then we can’t sign you up for the discount. C: Well, can I still have the 50% off for trying? M: *confused* no? sorry C: Well then, can you sign up for it and give me the discount M: Uhm…..no? C: Well that’s rude, I want the discount M: Well, I”m sorry, you can’t have it

Now she thinks she’s getting somewhere.

C: Wait, I have a buy $100 get 15% off can I use this? M: Yes! So I go back to checking her out (everything is scanned by this point) and she goes C: “oh wait, if I’m buying multiple one hundred dollars do I get more than 15% off?” M: No, it would end up just being the same price but in different transactions C: Yea, that’s what I want to do, so if I make more transactions I’ll get more off M: If you add up all the transactions it will just be the same as if you bought them all.

But then we backtrack with another weird request.

C: Oh…can I use your employee discount? M: ?!!? No? C: Okay, then let’s make different transactions, and make a new one when I get to $100 I’m starting to get annoyed, it’s a Saturday and it gets very busy, so there’s like a 20 people line, but nevertheless I start. Then it gets to these perfectly good pants where she claims they are damaged so she can get more of a discount C: They aren’t my right length, so can I get a discount for them to be damaged and then I can hem them when I get home? M: No, sorry, that’s not how it works C: You’re very bad at this, let me talk to your manager So I’m very annoyed and stressed. When lines get long I start getting anxious because I feel bad for the people in line and then I start getting hot and jumpy. So I get my manager hopefully so they can take her and I can start with someone else, but then they get into a mini argument about how she can’t get a damaged discount on something brand new just because it doesn’t fit her and we don’t have her size.

Of course, the cashier was right in the end.

Long story long: I had to make about 6 different transactions of a crap ton of clothing which could have just taken me like 5 minutes took me probably the better end of 45 minutes…. I took my half hour break after that even though it wasn’t supposed to be for another hour. IT EVEN ADDED UP TO THE SAME AMOUNT THAT WHEN WE STARTED…I WROTE IT DOWN AND SHOWED HER AND SHE WAS LIKE “no, I’m sorry, that’s wrong, I did get more off.”

What a disaster of a woman.

Let’s hear what Reddit has to say about these interactions.

To be fair, maths are hard.

Every retail person has experiences like this.

Honestly, who does she think she is?

Most people just aren’t smart.

People like this are a pain for other customers, too.

She wasn’t special.

Fewer customers need to stop thinking they are.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.