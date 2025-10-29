Shopper Was Mistaken For A Home Depot Worker, So They Flagged Down A Real Employee To Help A Grumpy Customer

There are certain people out there who have tunnel vision when they’re shopping…and they can be quite aggressive!

Imagine shopping at a store when you realize you’re wearing a t-shirt in the same colors as the aprons the store employees wear.

Would you be surprised if you were mistaken for an employee by another customer?

It happened to this shopper in a Home Depot store and they lived to tell the tale!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Grout seeking Grouch. “I was at the Home Depot after work. Needed to grab some outdoor sealant for a little project I was tackling at home. I was wearing a bright orange t-shirt – purely coincidental, it’s just a comfy shirt, nothing to do with blending in with the Home Depot staff.

Here we go…

I had my nose buried in the sealant aisle, trying to decipher the difference between “silicone” and “acrylic latex plus silicone” when I felt a tap on my shoulder. I turned around, and there he was – let’s call him Ken. He had that slightly stressed-out, impatient air about him. “Excuse me,” Ken said, his voice a little too loud for the quiet aisle. “Do you work here?” I looked down at my very non-Home-Depot-branded orange t-shirt and then back at him. “Uh, no, I don’t. Just trying to figure out this sealant stuff.” Ken huffed, like I was personally inconveniencing him.

Some people can’t take a hint…

“Well, someone needs to help me. I’ve been looking for grout in ‘Desert Sand’ for twenty minutes, and nobody seems to know where it is!” I pointed vaguely down the aisle. “Grout’s usually over that way, near the tiles?” Ken rolled his eyes. “Obviously I know it’s near the tiles! But they don’t have ‘Desert Sand’! I asked that guy over by the lumber, and he just pointed in a different direction. Honestly, the customer service here is atrocious.” Now, I just wanted to find my sealant and get out, but Ken was blocking the aisle and radiating frustration. “Yeah, that can be annoying,” I offered neutrally. “Maybe try asking someone with an actual orange apron on? They usually know this stuff better.”

This guy was really losing it!

Ken glared at me. “You’re wearing an orange shirt! You work here! Don’t try to pawn me off on someone else. Just tell me where the ‘Desert Sand’ grout is!” At that exact moment, a Home Depot employee, wearing the full orange apron and a name tag that read “Brenda,” walked past us pushing a flat cart loaded with bags of concrete mix. “Excuse me, Brenda?” I said, relieved for the interruption. “This gentleman is looking for ‘Desert Sand’ grout and hasn’t been able to find it.” Brenda stopped and gave Ken a friendly smile. “Hi there! ‘Desert Sand’ grout? We usually keep that in Aisle 8, about halfway down on the left, near the other sanded grouts. If we’re out, there might be some overstock on the top shelf.” Ken stared at Brenda, then back at my perfectly ordinary orange t-shirt. A flicker of something that might have been embarrassment crossed his face, but it vanished quickly.

Some people never learn…

“Well, someone should really organize this place better!” he grumbled, then huffed past Brenda and me towards aisle eight. Brenda and I exchanged a brief, knowing glance. She just shrugged and continued on her way. I finally grabbed my sealant, chuckling to myself.”

Never wear orange to Home Depot! He was lucky to get out of that so easily.

That guy was gonna be grumpy no matter what!

