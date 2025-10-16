Social Media Influencer Tana Mongeau Reveals Conflicted Feelings About Taking GLP-1 Weight Loss Injections

Weight gain and weight loss have always been touchy subjects, but now that there are a variety of GLP-1 meds like Ozempic available, a new layer to the discussion has arisen.

Social media influencer Tana Mongeau has taken to TikTok to discuss her complicated feelings about the medication and how to handle it.

She made a video where she discusses it candidly. It starts off with her saying, “Is it societally acceptable for me as an influencer yet to say that I’m on Mounjaro?” (Mounjaro is one of many GLP-1 meds used for weight loss).

She goes on, “It’s like this weird taboo thing still. And I guess I struggle with it so hard because you know I’m always so dead honest with you guys.”

There are strong opinions on all sides of the debate when it comes to weight loss meds.

She goes on, “The problem with me is I genuinely cannot decide if I love it or I hate it. This is a real article with a real quote from me. That’s a real quote from me.”

The article she has on the screen says, “Influencer who lost 6lbs in two days on Mounjaro warns people to ‘never ever go on it.'”

She then says, “And now I’m back on it. So it’s like ‘You hypocrite!’ But it’s like a toxic boyfriend, I swear. I just can’t. I just suck at knowing that there are quick fixes for things.”

It is challenging to do things the hard way when there are easy (but potentially unhealthy) options available.

Later in the video, she says, “Now I go back to ‘I never want to go on it again, I’m getting off of it. Like this is so weird.’ I ate rice cakes, and I feel like I ate the entire Arby’s menu.”

There is no doubt that these GLP-1’s can make you feel full so that you eat less.

To wrap up this video, she says, “I have to get off of it, but I just had to tell you that I’m on it this week.”

This type of conflict is very common I’m sure, and it should be discussed more openly.

GLP-1’s, like all meds, have positives and negatives, so understanding when they should be used and who should use them is important.

Take a look at the full video below and see what you think.

Not surprisingly, the people in the comments have a lot to say. Take a look:

This person has a diabetic stepdad who can’t get it, so she isn’t happy that influencers get it but he doesn’t.

Here is someone who says ‘skinny culture’ is out of control.

I agree, transparency is almost always a good thing.

If you took a GLP-1, would you tell everyone?

