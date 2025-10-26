Son Endured Years Of Neglect From His Parents, So He Decided To Distance Himself From Them Once And For All

Our relationship with our parents shapes the way we grow and connect with others.

This man had a heated argument with her mom.

She asked why he was so cold and distant with her and his father.

So he listed down all the reasons as a response to her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for distancing myself from my parents? They don’t get why I had a heated talk with my mom recently. She asked why I’ve become so distant, so I told her to think back over the years and reflect. But she just told me to list everything instead. So here it is.

This man listed down the reasons why he kept his distance from his parents.

They never gave emotional support. They fought in front of me as a kid. They used me to flex on others. They had crazy study expectations but never acknowledged the effort. They cared more about what people thought than how I felt. They gave bad advice or just argued. They never admitted they were wrong.

He never felt he was supported and accepted by his parents.

When I was at my lowest, my dad called me a disgrace and said he didn’t even want to talk to me. My mom once told me she didn’t want to buy me something because parents only get good stuff when kids “get results.” They only provided basic needs and acted like that made them great parents. They couldn’t afford two kids but still had them, and everyone suffered. They never spent time with me growing up, never bonded. They threatened to embarrass me in public. They beat me over small things and, sometimes, used me just to vent their frustrations.

He’s not looking for pity, but he wants to know if his feelings are valid.

Every life lesson and basic thing I’ve learned came from the Internet, not them. Now, they act confused about why I’ve pulled away. I’m not looking for pity, I just want to know if I’m being unreasonable for keeping my distance. I’m not trying to play victim. I just want to know. Am I wrong for feeling this way and keeping my distance? Would appreciate honest perspectives.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person thinks he should let his mom know.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this one.

It’s crazy how parents can forget the trauma they have caused, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Emotional neglect can leave scars that only time and distance can heal.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.