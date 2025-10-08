Spencer’s Shopper Was Confronted By An Angry Customer Who Thought They Worked There, But She Wouldn’t Listen To Them When They Tried To Explain The Situation

Yes, Spencer’s stores are still going strong!

And, by the looks of this article, things are weirder than ever!

Check out what happened to this shopper who had to deal with a stranger who just wouldn’t listen to reason…

Start now!

Getting yelled at for not working. “I went shopping at Spencer’s in my mall because I needed new nose piercings. I am an in and out person and I tend to ignore the people around me. I finally get the ones I want and go to the cash register. I have some bags with me, so I put them on the floor. I don’t think Spencer’s has a dress code, but I think they have name tags. I’m in sweats and a hoodie. This is relevant for the story. The nice cashier and I were talking about piercings and anime as he was ringing my stuff up. As I’m about to put my card in, a lady (looks mid 30s) comes up to my left and this is the interaction:

This was going to be interesting…

Lady: Do you work here? Me: (looks at cashier, waiting for him to respond). Lady: I’m talking to you! Me: (still waiting for him) Lady: HEY YOU CANT IGNORE ME!! Me: (surprised and kinda frightened, I finally face her) Are you talking to me? Oh, no I don’t work here I-“

Jeez!

Lady: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE A ******* ATTITUDE WITH ME! ALL I ASKED WAS A QUESTION! Where is the manager! Your outfit should NOT be allowed at work!” She started getting closer to me and I’m literally backing up. I know Spencer’s is very dark and loud, but I was so confused. The another cashier saw the whole thing, called for the manager and got in between trying to calm her.

This lady was CRAZY.

I’m still looking like what the hell, the guy cashier grabbed my stuff to ring me up on another register. The manager finally came and the lady started yelling at her while pointing to me. The guy kept apologizing and was trying to be comforting. I finally pay and as I’m leaving I hear her yell “you should be ashamed of yourself!!” I didn’t look back and fast walked out of the store and mall.”

Some people just shouldn’t be allowed out in public…

