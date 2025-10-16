Strange Customer Paid For His Groceries With Soaking Wet Cash, So The Poor Cashier Couldn’t Help But Wonder What They Had Just Touched

Every cashier has a weird story tucked away from their time on the register.

For this worker, it came in the form of a customer who paid in cash. But this cash in particular had an unusual… moistness to it.

wet cash. This is one of my more memorable experiences at work. Me: Hello, Sir! How are you today? Customer: Good. Me: Is that all for today? Customer: Yes that’s all. Me: That is $25.00 — thank you.

The customer then reaches into his pants and pulls out 25 Dollars. I was a little disturbed by what I had seen and was a little hesitant to grab the cash. As I grab the cash I noticed it was sticky and dripping wet. So I ask him. Me: Why is the cash wet?

Customer: Giggles and smiles at me. Then he grabs his items and walks off. After that, I had to wash my hands multiple times.

