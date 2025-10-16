October 16, 2025 at 12:35 am

Strange Customer Paid For His Groceries With Soaking Wet Cash, So The Poor Cashier Couldn’t Help But Wonder What They Had Just Touched

Every cashier has a weird story tucked away from their time on the register.

For this worker, it came in the form of a customer who paid in cash. But this cash in particular had an unusual… moistness to it.

This is one of my more memorable experiences at work.

Me: Hello, Sir! How are you today?

Customer: Good.

Me: Is that all for today?

Customer: Yes that’s all.

Me: That is $25.00 — thank you.

Here’s where things start getting strange.

The customer then reaches into his pants and pulls out 25 Dollars.

I was a little disturbed by what I had seen and was a little hesitant to grab the cash.

As I grab the cash I noticed it was sticky and dripping wet. So I ask him.

Me: Why is the cash wet?

The customer’s reaction only scared this cashier more.

Customer: Giggles and smiles at me.

Then he grabs his items and walks off.

After that, I had to wash my hands multiple times.

That sure wasn’t a reassuring giggle!

This retail worker doesn’t tolerate this kind of disgusting behavior.

This person has also been forced to accept gross money.

Mysteriously moist money can keep a cashier up at night.

No matter how many times this cashier washed their hands, the memory of this bizarre encounter is sure to linger.

