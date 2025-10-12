October 12, 2025 at 1:15 pm

Student Ordered His Brother To Apologize After He Called His Friend And House Guest Names For Liking The Manchester United Soccer Team

by Ashley Ashbee

Rudeness is uncalled for and a lot of people have no tolerance for it, like the person in this story.

Check out how he reacted to his brother’s bad behavior.

AITA for insisting that my little brother apologize for his comment?

I had my friend over at my house for a study session. My brother Sean pointed at the crest on his Manchester United jersey and called him ‘Loser.’

So he called his brother on it.

I told Sean to apologize.

My friend wasn’t upset and said it’s okay but I still insisted since I didn’t want him to think it’s ok to behave this way.

They’re about to disagree on how to address this incident.

Our parents have always told me to be a good example and make sure he behaves when they are away.

My other brother, though, told me I shouldn’t have done that.

He said I embarrassed Sean by scolding him in front of someone he doesn’t know.

Here is what folks are saying.

Yeah with friends it may be different.

I can’t imagine speaking to a stranger that way!

Maybe, but not to a stranger, surely!

Probably!

8 is generous.

Kids today!

